Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more people throughout Wisconsin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has banned all gatherings of 50 or more people throughout the state of Wisconsin.

In an announcement made on Twitter, Evers wrote, “Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Evers said “critical infrastructure” including grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and childcare facilities would be exempt from the order.

Evers is expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday with more information.

Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That is why I have directed @DHSWI Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. 1/3 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 16, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments