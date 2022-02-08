Evers awards $82 million through Equitable Recovery Grant Program

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Governor Evers awarded over $82 million in grants Tuesday, part of the Equitable Recovery Grant Program.

The program supports organizations that are working to help Wisconsin communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“We must continue to work together to make sure that as our state is recovering,” Evers said. “That’s critical to ensuring our state’s long-term success.”

The grants will give over $50 million to healthcare, early childhood, and educational initiatives and over $31 million to support economic, housing, and environmental justice services.

Local organizations including ABC for Health, Inc. in Madison and Sunshine Place, Inc. in Sun Prairie were grant recipients.

Over 100 grants were awarded, ranging from just over $17,000 to a maximum of $1 million.

