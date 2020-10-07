Evers authorizes Wisconsin National Guard for Wauwatosa response ahead of charging decision in police shooting case

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to respond to Wauwatosa in advance of an expected charging decision regarding an officer-involved shooting that left one dead.

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February. Cole was Black, as is Mensah. A charging decision is expected later on Wednesday.

“One of our core missions in the Wisconsin National Guard is to serve our fellow citizens and preserve public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, and we’re well-trained and prepared to assist our neighbors in any way we can.”

National Guard officials did not say how many troops are ready to be deployed.

According to a recent report from former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic, Mensah should be fired because the risk of a fourth shooting is too great. Mensah has killed three people in the line of duty.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.