Evers authorizes additional National Guard members to support Kenosha County

Sarah Gray by Sarah Gray

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support law enforcement in Kenosha Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after a deadly night in Kenosha on Tuesday. Two people were killed and one other was injured in shootings during protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday evening.

Governor Evers first authorized 125 National Guard members to protect infrastructure and maintain public safety on Monday. He increased their number on Tuesday to 250 members, and to 500 members on Wednesday. The Governor has also declared a state of emergency.

A press release from the Governor’s office says, “Any Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The Wisconsin National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.”

