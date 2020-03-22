Evers asks FEMA for help obtaining protective equipment for emergency responders

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state gather protective medical supplies for law enforcement officers and firefighters who may be at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while working.

According to a news release from Evers, the state is asking for help with obtaining 50,000 non-surgical masks, 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 3,000 N95 face masks and 35,000 pairs of protective gloves.

“We are asking FEMA to help us purchase valuable medical supplies that will be used to protect our first responders as they do the important work of keeping Wisconsin safe,” Evers said. “It is our hope that the federal government can identify a source for these supplies as quickly as possible.”

The request comes in addition to the state’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment from the strategic National Stockpile. According to the release, the state has received roughly 52,000 N95 face masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 25,000 face shields, 20,000 surgical gowns, 100 coveralls and 36,000 pairs of gloves from the SNS.

