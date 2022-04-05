Evers approves over $13 million for US 18/151 improvements
MADISON, Wis. — Changes are coming to US 18/151 in western Dane County.
Governor Evers approved a $13.2 million contract to improve the road between the Dane/Iowa County line and Town Hall Road in Mount Horeb.
Crews will begin resurfacing about eight miles of the road starting April 11, and work is scheduled to wrap up by November. During construction, traffic on the road will be reduced to just one lane in each direction.
Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan will serve as the prime contractor.
