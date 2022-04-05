Evers approves over $13 million for US 18/151 improvements

by Kyle Jones

Douglas Healey - stringer, AP FILE - Evening rush hour traffic stalled after a truck accident along northbound Interstate 95 in Fairfield, Conn., on March 26, 2004. Connecticut lawmakers have moved closer toward temporarily suspending the state's 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline in a bipartisan effort to ease the pain at the pump for motorists..

MADISON, Wis. — Changes are coming to US 18/151 in western Dane County.

Governor Evers approved a $13.2 million contract to improve the road between the Dane/Iowa County line and Town Hall Road in Mount Horeb.

Crews will begin resurfacing about eight miles of the road starting April 11, and work is scheduled to wrap up by November. During construction, traffic on the road will be reduced to just one lane in each direction.

Waukesha-based Payne & Dolan will serve as the prime contractor.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.