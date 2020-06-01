Evers appoints three new UW regents

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed three new University of Wisconsin System regents.

Evers announced Monday that he has chosen Amy Bogust, Corey Saffold and Kyle Weatherly to the board. They replace Jan Mueller, Jason Plante and Torrey Tiedeman.

Their terms all expired on May 1. Bogust is an attorney who earned her undergraudate degree at UW-Madison. Saffold will serve as the non-traditional student regent. He attends UW-Whitewater, where he studies criminology. Weatherly is the CEO of home-sharing company Frontdesk.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments