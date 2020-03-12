Evers appoints renewable energy leader to PSC

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed an advocate for renewable energy to the commission that regulates Wisconsin’s electric, gas, water and telecom industries.

Tyler Huebner will replace Mike Huebsch on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission starting March 17.

Huebner has served as the executive director of Renew Wisconsin since 2013. Huebsch had been appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker and resigned last month with a year left on his term.

Evers announced Wednesday that Huebner will serve until March 2, 2021. The three-person commission will then have two Evers appointees and one who was appointed by Walker.

