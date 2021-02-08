Evers appoints investor to UW regents board

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a Milwaukee investor who has given tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Evers said Monday he has appointed John Miller to replace Jose Delgado, who died of a stroke on Jan. 24 at age 74.

Miller graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2006 and became president and CEO of Miller-St. Nazianz, a farm equipment business, in 2008.

He founded Arenberg Holdings LLC in Milwaukee in 2015, investing in early stage Midwestern companies.

Miller will serve out the rest of Delgado’s term, which expires in May. Evers said he will then reappoint him.