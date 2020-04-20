Evers announces Wisconsin to take ‘big steps’ to expand COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Mirimus lab scientists validate rapid IgM/IgG antibody tests of COVID-19 samples from recovered patients on April 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that the state is taking big steps to increase COVID-19 testing capacity.

State officials plan to continue building public-private partnerships throughout the state to grow testing capacity. As of Monday, Wisconsin has 36 labs performing COVID-19 tests.

Evers said that in order to properly expand the state’s capacity, Wisconsin will need help from the federal government to ensure the state has enough of the supplies that are needed for testing.

Increasing the state’s testing capacity is an essential step needed to reopen Wisconsin’s economy, according to the release.

Wisconsin is taking big steps to increase #COVID19 testing capacity throughout the state. Increased testing, and expanded contact tracing as a result, are some of the first steps to turning the dial and reopening our state. More here⬇️https://t.co/Qpwta702qP — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 20, 2020

According to the release, Exact Sciences is devoting part of its lab capacity to help process COVID-19 tests, which will allow them to provide the state with roughly 20,000 tests and processing each week. Epic will be providing assistance to help distribute Exact Sciences’ tests.

Promega will be helping by sourcing reagents and materials that are in high-demand. The company has also shared equipment that is essential to expand testing in the state.

National Guard teams are working to expand testing in Milwaukee, including testing all inmates and staff at the Milwaukee House of Correction.

As the Green Bay area deals with an outbreak that poses a significant risk to the community, 2,200 test collection supplies will be sent to the area so local the local health department and healthcare providers can respond to the new cases.

According to the release, the Marshfield Clinic Health System is working to process 10,000 tests per week from healthcare providers around the state.

Wisconsin leaders are working with tribal partners to make sure communities are receiving testing they need. The release said 1,000 tests will be delivered per week to tribal health clinics.

Evers said procurement efforts will provide more than 250,000 test collection supplies in the coming weeks.

