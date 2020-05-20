Evers announces multi-million dollar program to support farmers, combat hunger

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday afternoon the new Wisconsin Farm Support Program to support farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the program includes a $50 million investment to provide direct payments to Wisconsin farmers and a $15 million Food Security Initiative to combat hunger in Wisconsin.

The release said eligible farmers will be asked to apply for the aid through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, which is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

Officials said farm support payments could begin arriving as early as next month.

In a statement, Evers said: “Farmers have asked for help, and this direct aid is meant to aid the farmers who are the foundation of our food system. Farmers also serve as the backbone of many of Wisconsin’s local rural economies, and these direct payments will help revitalize local economies and jump-start Wisconsin’s food supply chain, which has been significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. DATCP and I have engaged in productive meetings with agriculture stakeholders to ensure a fair, accessible distribution system for these aid payments, and I look forward to getting this relief into the hands of farmers around the state.”

The release said a portion of the Food Security Initiative will go toward helping food banks, pantries and other non-profit organizations fighting food insecurity during the pandemic.

Applicants are encouraged to partner with local food experts to aid in connecting with farmers in the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments