Evers announces another $47 million in COVID-19 support for Wisconsin residents

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has announced an additional $47 million to help provide Wisconsin residents with child care, food, rental assistance and other necessities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As we continue to fight this pandemic across our state, we need to make sure folks have the support they need from housing and food security, to making sure they have access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Gov. Evers.

Ten million dollars will go towards the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant Program. The program assists Wisconsin organizations who are providing care to school-aged kids during the pandemic. The money will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“What’s best for our kids it what’s best for our state, and these organizations are stepping up in a big way to make sure our kids have a safe place to go during this unprecedented pandemic,” Evers said.

Another $10 million will be invested into the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP), which provides housing assistance to Wisconsin residents. As of Monday, WRAP has helped nearly 10,000 households across the state, Evers said.

WRAP previously received $25 million.

The Food Security Initiative will receive an additional $10 million, on top of $15 million previously allocated to the program.

Wisconsin’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps Wisconsin residents pay their utility bills, will receive $15 million, Evers said. An additional $1 million investment will also go toward the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund., a non-profit that provides people help during energy-related emergencies.

With more people facing unemployment and the loss of health insurance, another $1 million will be invested in the statewide health insurance navigator, Evers said. The goal of this money is to help residents purchase health insurance on the federal marketplace or to enroll in BadgerCare.

