Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 budget to include $150M for mental health services

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget will include more than $150 million in funding for mental health services.

Evers made the announcement Wednesday morning. The funding would help improve access to care, support student mental health services, address substance use disorders, and more.

“Mental and behavioral healthcare is healthcare. Period. From our kids to our farmers, to veterans and those working to overcome substance use disorders, mental health support must be a priority for the health, safety, and well-being of our state,” Evers said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only further exacerbated the need for and underscored the urgency of making sure we have affordable, accessible services available to folks when they need it most, and that’s why it’s a top priority in our budget.”

Evers’ budget also includes a proposal to expand BadgerCare to provide health insurance for tens of thousands of uninsured Wisconsinites. The effort would bring an estimated $634 million in state tax dollar savings, according to a news release.

The budget proposal includes a plan to reshape crisis intervention and emergency detention practices by supporting preventative services, funding regional crisis centers and creating alternatives to emergency detention like rapid response mental health teams.

For a more detailed list of mental health initiatives and programs included in Evers’ proposed budget, click here.

