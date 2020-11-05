Everardo Mayans

Everardo F. Mayans, 67, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.

Everardo was born on August 22, 1953 in Brownsville, TX, son of the late Diego and Raquel (Chica) Mayans.

Everardo met Carla Jackson, the love of his life 23 years ago and have been inseparable ever since.

He had been employed by Spacesaver Corporation as a machine operator for 20 years. Everardo enjoyed fishing, baseball and football, considering himself the #1 Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his significant other, Carla Jackson; daughters, Venus Mayans, Jessica Mayans, Vanessa Mayans and Melissa Mayans; sons, Everardo Mayans Jr and Ricardo Mayans; Carla’s children, Carrie (Mat) Nehls and Christopher (Laurie Burt) Jackson; grandchildren, Lyza McDow, Mia Gonzalez, Richie Gonzalez, Kaiyah Haag, Xavier Gonzalez and Alyna Mayans; brothers, Reynaldo (Carol) Mayans, Raul (Leticia) Mayans, Gilbert (Irma) Mayans and Gilberto (Anna) Hernandez; sisters, Ninfa Mayans, Lupe (Clemons) Mayans, Norma Mayans, Maria (Anthony) Mayans, Sara (John) Mayans, Iselda (Luis) Garcia and Elida Mayans; his beloved dog, Rocky; and many nieces and nephews.

Following his wishes, no service will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care given to Everardo.