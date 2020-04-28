Event organizers ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival will still happen in August

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Event planners are cautiously optimistic that the 57th Annual Good Neighbor Festival will go on as scheduled at the end of August despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Aug. 28-30, according to a news release.

According to a news release, this year’s festival will use an open campus concept which will allow visitors to consume alcohol on most of the festival grounds rather than limiting consumption to two beer tents. Event planners said the open campus approach will help with avoiding crowding at the festival.

Officials said registration fees for the 5K and Art and Craft Fair will be fully refunded if the festival is canceled at a later date.

More information about the 2020 festival can be found here.

