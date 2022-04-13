Event gives local Girl Scouts a look at what it’s like to work in construction jobs

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison’s engineering department on Wednesday held a demonstration day to give some local Girl Scouts an idea of what it would be like to work in the construction industry.

The event included a women in construction panel discussion, a building tour and some hands-on activities, including a concrete pour. The Scouts were able to leave their hand prints in the concrete before they left.

“I was thinking about how cool it was to really know about it and then feel it, know how it should feel, what it looks like,” Girl Scout Everly Johnson said.

The department said the event came to be after the Girl Scouts presented about the emissions intensity of cement during a Board of Public Works meeting earlier this year. During the meeting, the Scouts touted the benefits of using low-carbon concrete options to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Scouts from Troops 1477 and 1952, as well as city staff members and employees from CarbonCure Technologies and Wingra Redi-Mix took part in the event.

