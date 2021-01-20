Evelyn M. Wanninger

Hales Corners, WI — Evelyn M. Wanninger, 90, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9th, at Hales Corners Care Center, Hales Corners, WI.

She was born on June 13th, 1930, in Janesville, the daughter of Clifford E. and Alta Mae (Jones) Goehl. The family purchased a farm east of Janesville in the late 30’s. Evie attended rural school, then moved in with a family in Janesville, working for room and board, while she attended Janesville High School. In Miss Jones’ English class, she met the love of her life, Charles Wanninger. Evie and Charlie were married on a snowy February 3rd, 1951, at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church. They later moved from Janesville to Madison so that Charlie could continue his studies. After moves to Laurel, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio, they built a house in Milwaukee, where they lived, raising their family, for over three decades. They moved back to Janesville following retirement, and enjoyed many more years there.

Evie was an active member of the LaPrairie 4–H club while growing up. An employee of Parker Pen in Janesville and the Madison Pubic Library prior to the birth of her children, Evie later worked as a bank teller before embarking on a career as a secretary in the Milwaukee Public Schools. In Milwaukee, Evie and Charlie were members of Zion United Church of Christ. Evie was an avid reader and library-goer, and helped support the building of the Hedberg Public Library. She was also a strong supporter of human rights and environmental causes. A skilled baker, she won many blue ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair, and top awards at IrishFest in Milwaukee for her wonderful yeast breads and rolls. She was an active member of First Congregational Church, a faithful volunteer at the library, and was instrumental in coordinating Project Linus in Janesville. Along with her family, she looked forward to their annual summer trip to Green Lake for the United Church of Christ’s family camp. She more recently attended quilting camps there, and also put her skills to use making new curtains for the cabins. Evie enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, making a trip to the New York World’s Fair in 1965, and taking several family camping trips to the U.S. and Canadian Rockies. She joined her grandchildren in trips to Denmark and Italy. Evie was a huge supporter of the Wisconsin Badger football team and held season tickets for many decades. She rarely missed a home game, and continued to cheer at Camp Randall Stadium as long as she could make it down the steps to her seat. She was a loving and devoted grandmother, and shared and instilled in her grandchildren a love of books and song, a love of learning, and a dedication to helping others.

Evie is survived by three children, Gail (Jim) McLaughlin of Manasquan, NJ, David (Patty) of Milwaukee, and John (Susan) of Oak Creek: eight grandchildren, Celia, Caroline, and James McLaughlin; Jane (John Morrell), Charlie (Kassia Prystalski), and Ellen Wanninger; and David and Elizabeth Wanninger; two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Charles Morrell; her brother, Robert Goehl, Janesville; three sisters-in-law, Delores Stephan, Janesville, Joan Wanninger, Janesville, and Darla Wanninger, Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles.

