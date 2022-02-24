Evelyn M. (Kubesh) Hruska

by Obituaries

Evelyn Hruska (Kubesh) born May 23, 1937, to Edward and Barbara (Janovsky) Kubesh, Calmar, IA, passed away February 21, 2022 following a courageous 4-year battle with lung cancer. She was a warrior throughout the multitude of treatments she bravely endured. Growing up on their homestead outside of Calmar, she graduated from Calmar High School class of 1955, marrying John W. Hruska of Spillville, IA, on August 23 that same year.

Evelyn was a mischievous, fun loving person. She made friends easily, never feeling like she met a stranger. She loved music of all kinds, sports of every venue and her family. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards with friends and family. Evelyn was a phlebotomist with the Veterans Hospital for nearly 40 years, prestigiously earning the very first “Employee of the Year” award. She also managed the Verona ballpark shelter house for over 30 years.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Marty (Vicki) and Shannon (Richie) Disch, three grandsons, Michael (Melissa), Christopher (Kari) and Patrick (Laura), as well as the loves of her life, her great grandchildren Adeline Evelyn and Hayes Benjamin who lovingly called her Gramma the Great. Evelyn is also survived by her constant four-legged companion, Charlie, and Nancy (Dave) Hageman, a very special niece who was more like a daughter to her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Elvin (Mabel) and Bob (Iona), two nieces and a nephew, and her loving fur baby, Sammy.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Anne Traynor and her staff within the UW Carbone Cancer Center for the excellent care and attention given to our mother, never giving up on her. We’d like to also give a huge shout out to mom’s BFF, Paulette Akagi, who transported and attended every appointment and treatment with her, and for her constant bedside visits. One final shout out to Deanne with Agrace Hospice, whose kindness, sincerity and compassion were evident from the day she walked into our mom’s home.

Per Evelyn’s wishes there will be no services. Interment will be privately held at a later date in Spillville, IA. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

