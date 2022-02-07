Evelyn M. Gald

Evelyn M. Gald, 99, of Richland Center died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home. She was born in Akan Township, the daughter of Scott Giles and Ida Alice (Dobbs) Burns. Evelyn farmed with her parents until she married Sever ‘Doc’ Gald April 20, 1946. She worked at various factories, Freeman Shoes, Gold Bond retiring from O’Bryan Brothers. Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, quilting, embordering, eating out, traveling, watching WWE on TV and watching her family harness racing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Russ (Karen) Gald of Lone Rock,

Margie Walker of Richland Center;

four grandchildren: Scott (Sally) Gald of Richland Center,

Ben (Charlene) Gald of Richland Center,

Peggy (Will) Weber of Madison,

Jason Walker of Minneapolis;

five great-grandchildren: Morgan Gald, Ethan Gald, Isaac Gald, Seth Gald, Cristof Weber;

step-great-grandchildren: Ashley (Tyler) Hamby, Lacey (Matt) Luxton, Austin (Shannon) Glick;

brother: Gordon (Phyllis) Burns of Boaz;

many other relatives and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Scott and Ida, husband Sever ‘Doc’, brothers Edmund, Don, Glen, Everell, Keith, sister Helen Meyer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 1:00 PM until 1:30 PM with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. The family suggests memorials in Evelyn’s name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills or St. Croix Hospice. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

