Evelyn “Lynn” (Burkart) Devereaux died suddenly February 13th at the New Glarus Home following a stroke. Lynn was born in Sheboygan, WI on March 14, 1925, to Hubert and Ida Burkart, the fifth of nine children. She did well in school, especially in math, and was inducted into the National Honor Society in high school.

During World War II, she moved to Milwaukee to work with government procurements. There she met Arthur “Gene” Devereaux, a handsome sailor stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. He swept her off her feet and they were married in 1947 and had 57 happy years together. They enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, music (live and recorded), and sharing with their friends and family.

Gene and Lynn also traveled to many places: yearly trips to Carthage, MO visiting his side of the family; to northern Wisconsin with Danielle and her family; to the St. Louis area when Chris’s family moved there; to German to visit Bob when he was stationed in the army; and Out West to see the sites with Steve. They also visited her brother Bill in Texas and made multiple trips throughout Wisconsin seeing family.

When Gene retired, he and Lynn built a house in Monticello, WI. Lynn took a position as deputy clerk for the Village of New Glarus, making many new friends. In time she left her job to stay home with Gene. When he died in 2005, she moved into the New Glarus Home community, first in an independent-living apartment and later to the New Glarus Nursing Home. Still a sharp player, she belonged to two bridge clubs until COVID shut down their meetings.

She remained very much engaged with the news of the day, discussing politics with her family, and reading books about heroes: F.D.R., Molly Ivins, Barack Obama, and Alex Trebek to name a few. She also continued to work the daily puzzles in her newspaper.

Her Family was always the most important part of her life. These last two years of COVID limited her time with us too much. But we’ll always have the memory of her gentle ways to carry in our hearts.

She is survived by her four children: Danielle (David) Devereaux-Weber, Christine Van Etten, Robert Devereaux, and Steven Devereaux; eight grandchildren Eric (Wendy), and Jeanette Devereaux-Weber; Michael (Tammy), David, Jonathan (Amber) and Steven Van Etten; Christopher, and Micah Devereaux; six great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Betty (Don) Kramer, sister-in-law Ellen (Andy) Burkart, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur; by her parents, brothers Joseph, Clem, Bill, Andy, and Frank Burkart; sisters Anne Short and Rosemary Burkart, and a son-in-law, Paul Van Etten.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery, Monticello, WI.

A visitation will precede the funeral mass from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Belleville.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

The family is grateful to all the staff at the New Glarus Home who did so much for Mom in her final years.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

