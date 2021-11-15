Evelyn “Evie” M. (Easley) Bieker

by Obituaries

DeForest – Evelyn “Evie” M. Bieker, age 76, of Deforest, Wis, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, on August 31, 1945, one of Robert and Agnes Easley’s nine children. Early in life, she enjoyed cheerleading and graduated from Two Rivers High School in 1963. Shortly after, Evie married the love of her life Ronald G. Bieker and had two children, Tami Bieker (David Craig) and Travis (Heather) Bieker. She then worked for GTE in Sun Prairie for 20 years and afterward worked at Scholastic Books in Windsor, Wisconsin.

Once retired, she enjoyed working in the yard, planting flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren: Caden, Savannah, and Porter. Her family was her core focus. She enjoyed family get-togethers and keeping in touch with everyone. Above all else, she loved holiday gatherings and decorating her entire house. She made every holiday something special for her family. Evie was an avid fan of the Packers, Elvis, and Fox News. She will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, wisdom, and dedication to life. Evie will be missed tremendously by her family, friends, and all who knew her. May her spirit live on in all of us.

Evie is survived by her husband, 2 children, 3 grandchildren & 2 brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents & 6 siblings.

Private services will be held. A private burial will take place at Norway Grove Cemetery, DeForest, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.