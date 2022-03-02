Evelyn D. Robb

by Obituaries

Evelyn D. Robb, 101, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on February 28, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater.

Evelyn was born on April 19, 1920, daughter of the late Ernest and Esther (Kruckenberg) Metzker. She married Harold Robb on September 7, 1940, in Dubuque, IA.

Evelyn worked as a nanny for many years. She was a member and volunteered many hours at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. She also enjoyed spending time at the Fort Atkinson and Jefferson Senior Centers playing Euchre.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Steven) Pinnow; grandchildren, Jenny R. Pinnow and Jeffrey Pinnow; great grandchildren, Ethan and Brady Meudt, Tyler and Alexis Pinnow, sister, Jean Brawder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Robb; daughter, Diane Robb; brothers, Melvin, Elmer and Arnold Metzker; sister, Eleanor Metzker and brother-in-law, Arnold Brawder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

