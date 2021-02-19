Evelyn Brewer

Evelyn Brewer, age 99, of Richland Center died on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Hillside Adult Family Home.

She was born in Westford Township on August 12, 1921 to Ben and Bessie (Stitleberg) Hanko. On February 16, 1938, she married Robert Brewer. Together they farmed in Rockbridge Township for 61 years until Robert’s death in 1999. Evelyn moved into Hillside Adult Family Home in 2018. Evelyn was an excellent homemaker, gifted gardener, amazing cook, and provided endless compassion and concern for all living things. Her kind heart and quick wit provided cherished memories to everyone who knew her. She will always be deeply loved and remembered.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Earl) Tainter of Gays Mills, son Richard Brewer (Alice Dupuis) of Verona, daughter-in-law Karen Brewer of Waunakee; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Benedict, parents Ben and Bessie Hanko, sister Elaine Wertz, and brother Roy Hanko.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com .

