Evansville woman charged with fraud scheme

MADISON, Wis. — An Evansville woman was charged Wednesday with fraud scheme after conspiring to commit wire fraud.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Nichole Genz, 40, was charged with nine counts of wire fraud in relation o a scheme to defraud her employer, Learning Gardens Child Development Center. The release said the business provides child care services for infants and toddlers.

The indictment alleged that Genz caused losses in excess of $311,000 to Park Towne and its subsidiaries, including Learning Gardens.

From January 2014 to September 2018, Genz and her co-conspirator embezzled funds from Park Towne through depositing some tuition checks into the Learning Gardens petty cash account and withdrawing the funds in cash; issuing checks from other Park Towne subsidiaries that were altered to make them payable to cash; creating altered bank statements for the Learning Gardens petty cash account, among others.

If convicted, the release said Genz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each of the 10 counts of the indictment.

