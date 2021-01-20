Evansville woman arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI after receiving a report of a driver who was driving all over the road, nearly hitting other vehicles.

A deputy located the reported vehicle stopped in the roadway on Highway 213 near County Highway M, according to a news release. Authorities said the driver, Kara Kulke of Evansville, showed signs of impairment.

Kulke refused field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.