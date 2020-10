Evansville man arrested for 7 counts of child pornography

Margarita Vinogradov

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — After a seven week investigation, Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Evansville man for seven counts of possession of child pornography.

James K. Leggett, 54, will be held at the Rock County Jail until his initial court appearance on Monday, Oct. 5 at 3:00 p.m.

