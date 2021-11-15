Evansville Fire mourning after firefighter dies unexpectedly

by Kyle Jones

EVANSVILLE, Wis. – The Evansville Community Fire District and Evansville Police are mourning after a firefighter died unexpectedly on Sunday.

Christopher Augustin served as a firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder in Evansville starting in 2013.

He also served in the Bellville Fire Department.

“Firefighter Augustin served honorably until his passing,” Evansville Chief of Police Patrick Reese said in a statement Monday. “He will be missed by all in our community. We thank him for his many years of service.”

The cause of Augustin’s death has not been released.

