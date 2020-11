Evaluating the election

Experts are weighing in on the security of the Nov. 3 election. The National Task Force on Election Crises looked at how all states, including Wisconsin, counted voters’ ballots. The cross-partisan group said Wisconsin clerks did a “remarkable job” as unfounded claims of voter fraud continue to swirl.

