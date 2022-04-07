Hazmat situation prompts evacuation in Fond du Lac Thursday

by Logan Reigstad

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WISC/AP) — A hazardous materials situation at a business in Fond du Lac prompted an hours-long evacuation of the nearby area Thursday.

The city’s fire department tweeted it responded to a hazmat incident at Milk Specialties in the 300 block of Tompkins Street.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Those nearby — in an area roughly bounded by Ruggles, Hickory and Grove streets — had been ordered to evacuate. Shortly after 6:15 p.m., the evacuation was lifted.

The situation at Milk Specialties has been mitigated, all residents can return to their homes. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) April 7, 2022

The Associated Press reports a faulty chemical mixture at the business caused a yellow fog to dissipate from the building. About 90 to 100 employees were evacuated from the Milk Specialties plant Thursday.

The exact concentration and type of gas is not known, but fire officials believed it includes chlorine.

“Hazmat crews have made several entries into the building and continue to work on mitigation efforts,” the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. “The plume has greatly dissipated but there [sic] still a leak.”

Hazmat crews have made several entries into the building and continue to work on mitigation efforts. The plume has greatly dissipated but there still a leak. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get people back in their homes. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) April 7, 2022

According to the company’s website, Milk Specialties makes nutritional products for people and animals using milk byproducts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.