Eva Tauch

Site staff by Site staff

Eva Marie Christa Tauch, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.

Eva was born on December 2, 1931 in Breslau, Germany, daughter of the late Gehard and Kate (Bitz) Galleck. On December 29, 1951 she married Horst Tauch in Munich, Germany. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2004.

Eva and her husband came to the Unites States from Germany in 1956, stopping in New York and Chicago before settling in Fort Atkinson where her husband had been employed by CP-St. Regis (now Apv Crepaco).

Eva was an excellent cook and loved to bake. She was a devoted wife, loving mother of three children and loving grandmother of 2 grandchildren.

Eva is survived by her children, Heidi (Ronald) Ludtke of Jefferson, and sons, Peter Tauch of Fort Atkinson and Achim (Hope) Tauch of Jefferson and grandchildren, Derek (Katy) Tauch and Marcus Tauch.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.

A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice Care and Interim HealthCare for all their special help during this trying time.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com