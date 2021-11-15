Eva Mae Jeffers

by Obituaries

Eva Mae Jeffers (nee Strang),83, died peacefully at Pine Valley Community Village on November 11, 2021.

Eva was born on October 10, 1938, in Gays Mills, Wisconsin, to Francis and Tressa Strang, Eva grew up in the country with her three brothers, Fred, Joey, and James.

She married Myron Jeffers in 1960. They were married for 14 years during which time she gave birth to three sons—Dan, Don, and Dean—and one still-born daughter, Dawn.

Eva followed in her mother’s footsteps and taught school for two years before taking up farming with her husband and parents just outside of Ithaca. After her marriage dissolved, she moved her sons to the Sextonville area and worked in the Burnstad Bakery for almost 30 years until her retirement.

Her favorite hobbies were gardening, baking cakes, and attending her sons’ various sporting events. In her later years, bird watching, words games on the computer, and TV westerns captivated her interest.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Tressa Strang; her brothers, Joey and James; and her baby daughter, Dawn.

She is survived by her sons Dan (Peggy), Don, and Dean (Janet); her grandchildren Becky, Lani, Olivia, Julia, and Ethan (and his wife Kayla); and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. A luncheon will follow the graveside ceremony.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.