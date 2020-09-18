Eunice M. (Keehn) Grunnet

Site staff by Site staff

Brooklyn, WI – Eunice M. (Keehn) Grunnet, age 92 passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born at home in the Town of Brooklyn to Theodore and Irene (Smith) Keehn on April 23, 1928. Eunice graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1946. On September 24, 1949 she was united in marriage to Jerome Grunnet at the Oregon Lutheran Church. Eunice and Jerome farmed together for many years. She was a member of the Brooklyn Lutheran Church, Happy Go Lucky Homemakers, and the Gill School Mother’s Club.

Eunice is survived by her husband Jerome Grunnet, daughters Ardis Lohff and Marilyn (BJ) Mikkelson, grandchildren Christopher (Chelsea), Hillary (Brandon), Stacy (Jeremy), Ahren, Joshua, Mackensie (Ryan), and James (Joni), and ten great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister Leona Arn, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Steve Grunnet, brothers Arthur, Roy, George, LaVern, Earl, and Donald, and a sister Alice Briggs.

Private family services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Brooklyn Lutheran Church, 101 Second, St., Brooklyn, WI with Pastor Rebecca Ninke officiating.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside burial service at the Jug Prairie Cemetery, at the corner of Yarwood Rd. and Smith Rd., Brooklyn, WI at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com