Eugene W. Cook

by Obituaries

Eugene W. Cook, 92, a resident at Reena Senior Living in Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on January 11, 2022.

He was born in Whitewater, WI on November 18, 1929, and lived his entire life in and around Jefferson County.

Eugene enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and was honorably discharged as Airman First Class. He was a semi-driver at Schwieger’s Ind. from 1956-1987 and Consolidated Freight from 1987-1994.

He married his beloved Shelby Blasing on April 12,1958 until her death in 2016.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Alta and Edwin Cook and his sister Margaret Wilson.

He is survived by his son, Robert, his daughter, Donna, his grandchildren Nathan (Angela) Cook and Courtney Cook, his great grandchildren, Keelyn and Kamdyn, his brother Bernard (Susie) Vocht, his sister Mary Trendt and his nieces and nephews.

Eugene was a man with great integrity. To know him was to love him.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.