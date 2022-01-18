Eugene R. Cate

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Eugene R. Cate, age 60 of Belleville passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison with family by his side.

He was born on March 23, 1961 in Madison the son of Paul and Joanne (Ace) Cate.

Gene graduated from Belleville High School in 1979 and continued his education at MATC-Madison earning a degree in Machine Tooling in 1981.

On August 24, 1985 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Lori Kehl at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, WI.

Gene proudly owned and operated Cate Machine and Welding in Belleville with his family. He was a founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona.

Gene loved the outdoors spending many hours hunting, fishing, hiking, and biking. He was able to pass along those traditions to his sons and grandchildren. Gene’s energetic personality was reflected by his wardrobe with the brightly colored shirts he was known to wear.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Gene is survived by his wife Lori, father Paul, sons Steven (Rachel) and Josh (Marisa), grandchildren Loviala, Maverick, Conrad, and Jacob Robert. He is further survived by his brothers Paul (Joan) Cate, Jr. and Brian Cate, father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Mildred Kehl, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John and Marianne Kehl, Sue and Rick Seavert, and Paul and Kristine Kehl, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joanne in 2017 and grandparents LaVerne and Anna Cate, Byron Ace, and Gene and Regina Koselke.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6705 Wesner Ln., Verona, WI. Pastor Nathan Strutz will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Verona.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

