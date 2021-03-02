Eugene O’Brion

FALL RIVER, Wis. — Eugene R. “Gene” O’Brion, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home.

He was born to Richard and Mildred (Miller) O’Brion on July 1, 1945 in Columbus. He was married to Beverly Cupery on April 28, 1967 in Friesland. He owned and operated O’Brion Excavating for over 30 years.

Eugene was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Columbus Fall River Sno-Blazers. Eugene enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, deer and turkey hunting and cruizin’ in their 57 Chevy.

Survivors include his wife Bev of Fall River; his two children Norri (John Jr.) Brozek of Fall River and Andrew (Amy Schraufnagel) O’Brion of Fall River; four grandchildren, Tracy (Steven Brashier) Brozek, Tyler Brozek , SA Madison O’Brion and Greyson O’Brion; his AFS daughter Ulrika (Guido) Haarmans and AFS grandchildren Ellen and Emil, brothers Russell (Arlene) O’Brion and Warren (Ellen) O’Brion, sisters in law Helen Cupery, Joan Mulder and Winifred Cupery. He was preceded in death by his son Eric Gene in 1998, his parents, inlaws Ben and Jennie Cupery, brother in laws Harvey Cupery, Alburtus Mulder and Darvin Cupery and nephew Kelly Cupery.

