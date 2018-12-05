Eugene Mailand

Eugene Mailand, age 81, of Monroe and Freeport passed away peacefully at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home on November 26, 2018.

He was born September 4, 1937 in Freeport Il, the son of Henry and Vada (Neseman) Mailand. Gene graduated from Freeport High School in 1955 and married Marilyn Ostrander on June 29, 1959.

Gene was a long-time member of Van Brocklin United Methodist Church and Monroe United Methodist Church. Over his career he was the youngest manager of a Piggly Wiggly store in the late 1950s and went on to manage Lee’s Market, Payless Foods and ShurFine Foods in Rockford. He worked on small engines at Freeport Carburetor until the end of his career. Gene loved to boat, camp, water ski and fish with family and friends on the Mississippi, Lake Wisonsin and in Minnesota. He delighted in creating a wood train and marble games for his grandson and other children. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and twinkle in his blue eyes.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Terry, son-in-law, Randy and grandson, Tristan Tackett of Monroe WI; a sister, Janice Gendrich; a brother-in-law, Richard Snyder; and a sister-in-law, Diane Minear. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn, parents, beloved stepfather Richard Minear, brothers, Delbert Mailand and Gerry Minear, and sister Alma Mae Snyder.

Thank you to the loving staff and volunteers at Monroe Hospice House for your care during his last months.

A private family service will be held at Monroe United Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent to Monroe Clinic Hospice House.

