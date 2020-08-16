Eugene Joseph Kerkhof

Site staff by Site staff

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. – Eugene Joseph Kerkhof, age 95, of Peoria, Ariz., returned to the Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Sun City, Ariz. He was born May 17, 1925, in Calumet County, Wis., a small rural community of Hollandtown, to William and Kathryn Kerkhof.

Gene attended St. Francis School in Hollandtown for 10 years, then finished high school in Kaukauna, Wis. and graduated in 1943. He began working for the Northwestern Railroad as an extra board telegrapher. In 1946, he became station agent in Princeton, Wis. While there, he met his wife, Louise, a teacher at the local high school. They were married in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 20, 1949, and together had five children who were raised and grew up in Monona, Wis.

In 1952, Gene took a position with the Northwestern Railroad in the travel division office as a rate clerk and advanced to traveling sales agent. In 1960, he left the railroad and worked in real estate sales for two years. In 1964, he joined the Gordon Flesch Company in Madison, Wis. and began a career in selling copy machines. He became vice-president of the duplication products division and retired after 25 years.

In 1987, he and Lou took up residence in Sun City West, Ariz. He enjoyed many years of golfing, tennis, volunteering, and was active in Lady of Lourdes parish. In 2005, they moved into Sierra Winds Retirement Community in Peoria, Ariz.

Gene and his wife, Lou, enjoyed 70 years of marriage and were blessed with five children. Gene is survived by his wife, Lou; sons, Stephen (Susan), Mitchell (Hitoko) and John (Corinne); and daughters, Christine Viner and Laura (Daniel) Reiter. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. His surviving sisters include Sr. Mary Hugh Kerkhof and Katherine Kerkhof. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis (Dolores) Kerkhof, Wilfred Kerkhof and Jerome (Joan) Kerkhof; sisters, Dorothy (Quintin) Gloudemans and Eileen (Boniface) Pendergast; and son-in-law, Paul Viner.

A funeral mass will be held at ST. ELIZABETH SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9728 W. Palmeras Drive, Sun City, AZ, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monona, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix, AZ (www.hov.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.