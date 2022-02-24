Eugene Hawkinson

Eugene D. Hawkinson, age 83 of rural Monroe, WI formerly of Belmont, WI passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe in Monroe. He was born September 21, 1938 the son of Russell and Alice (Zuberbuhler) Hawkinson. Eugene grew up in Gratiot, WI where he graduated from Gratiot High School and later went on to receive his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in education. He was united in marriage to Judy Staley on December 31, 1960 in Dubuque, IA. His first job as a teacher was in Waterloo, WI where he worked for one year. Finally planting roots in Belmont, Eugene taught at Belmont Schools and became principal in 1972 and later took on the role of the athletic director until he retired in 1995. In 2010, Eugene married Nancy Komprood at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Monroe. Together they enjoyed retirement and golfing every chance they got.

Eugene is survived by his wife Nancy at home; his children: Dale (Barbara) Hawkinson of Cleveland, OH and Beth (Chris) Runde of Belmont; his grandchildren: Nikki (Jacob Bastian) Hawkinson, Kaprina (Cory) Root, Dylan Runde, and Emery Runde; his step-children: Brenda (Eugene) Showers of Monroe, Greg (Janis) Gille of Apache Junction, AZ, and Dean (Jen) Gille of Deerfield, WI; many step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; two brothers: Don (Diane) Hawkinson of Gratiot, WI and Van (Mary) Hawkinson of Cameron, WI; and one sister: Sandra Mau of Cuba City, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Judy Hawkinson in 2009; two sons: Jeff Hawkinson in infancy and Mark Hawkinson in 1987; two brothers: Allen (Peggy) Hawkinson and Gary (Pat) Hawkinson; and a brother-in-law: Ralph Mau.

Eugene was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church in Belmont, the Belmont Lions Club, and the Timberwolves Snowmobile Club. He loved spending his time outdoors golfing, snowmobiling, and taking care of his lawn. He always made sure to spend some of his day “checking the weather” and doing word searches. He loved spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.

A funeral service will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Belmont Convention Center (103 W Mound View Ave, Belmont, WI 53510) with Rev. Clark Grosvenor of Belmont United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. at the Belmont Convention Center. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, WI is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Eugene’s name.

