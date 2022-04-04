Eugene (Gene) Schmid

by Obituaries

Eugene (Gene) Schmid, 90 of Plain was welcomed into the outstretched arms of Jesus on March 31, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born to John and Clara (Heiser) Schmid on June 15, 1931 on the family farm in Loreto, WI. He attended a rural one room school through eighth grade and graduated from the Spring Green High School in 1949. In October of 1950, Gene and his good friend Vincent Limmex enlisted in the Army. He served as a Sergeant in Korea, was wounded three times, and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Oak Leaves. When he returned home, he began his long career in construction. On May 30, 1956 he married the love of his life, Helen ‘Lee’ Ederer. They built a home in Plain where they raised their four children and lived happily together for over 65 years. Gene was a kind, loving man whose smile would light up the room. He was a friend to all and put his wife, his children and his faith above all else.

Gene was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and taught Religious Education class. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight and District Deputy and the Plain American Legion Post #398. He was a skilled builder who created beautiful pieces of furniture that are priceless treasures to his family. In 2017 he wrote a chronicle of his life that he titled “Lucky Me, My Life”. The truly lucky ones were the people fortunate enough to be his family.

Gene is survived by his wife, Lee Schmid of Plain, his children, Dorothy (Stacy) Floerke of Black Earth, Lynn (Jim) Kriha of Neenah, Nancy (Mike) Slaney of Dodgeville and Allan Schmid of Waunakee, his grandchildren, Holly (Dean Stillman) and Heather Floerke, Andrew, Rebecca, and Matthew (Abby) Kriha, Zachary and Jordyn Schmid, and his great granddaughter Adelia Stillman. He is also survived by his siblings: Virginia Murphy, Ronald (Barb Schriver) Schmid, Mary (Harley) Lampman, Betty (Fritz) Woldt, Berniece (Mark Burright) Schmid, Doris Laufenberg, Joanne (Bob) Neuheisel, Dan (Gloria) Schmid, sister in law Shirley Schmid, Lee’s siblings; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara, his brothers, Richard, Verlyn, and Johnny, his sisters, Clara Schmid and Viola Hinkson, his sisters in law, Beverly and Marilyn Schmid, brother in law, Bernard Murphy, niece, Mindy Hinkson, mother and father in law, Reuben and Dorothy Ederer, and beloved members of the Ederer family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Randolph Health Services for their outstanding care and compassion during Gene’s final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held Friday at the Church from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon when the rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus followed by the Mass of Christian Burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke School Endowment or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.