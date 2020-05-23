Eugene “Gene” M. Sturdevant

MONONA, Wis. – Eugene “Gene” M. Sturdevant, age 91, dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Gene, the son of Ben and Mayme, grew up in Galesville, Wis. He helped his dad with the truck garden, saved a young boy’s life while lifeguarding at the local beach, and earned the title of Eagle Scout. After graduating from Galesville High School in 1946, Gene joined the U.S. Army 58th Signal Battalion serving in Japan. He then returned home to attend college, earning his bachelor’s degree in education from Winona State College. In 1952, the beloved “Mr. Sturdevant” began his teaching career at Marquette School in the Madison Metropolitan School District. After teaching for six years, an attractive new teacher was hired to teach in the room next door. Their students knew they should be a couple before they did! Gene and Lue were married that June 13, 1959, at First Christian Church in Madison with Dennis Helsabeck, Sr. officiating. After marriage, they were not allowed to teach in the same school so Gene became the first principal of Hawthorne Elementary. He then became the principal of Lake View Elementary where he remained from 1970 until his retirement in 1989. Gene’s students were very important to him. He inspired them with his kind personality, humor, and love of science (especially insects and rocks). He knew each student by name, even when he would see them as adults.

Gene was a dedicated member of the Madison East Kiwanis Club for 60 years, which included grilling thousands of brats at the Badger games. He was a skilled volleyball and softball player. His volleyball experience included playing in the National Senior Olympics. On the softball team he was a pitcher and had a no-hitter, which was a great accomplishment in that sport. He attended Community Christian Church. Gene volunteered with Bethel Sales for nearly 30 years. His family knew him to be a master organizer. Everything was boxed, labeled, and stored in the perfect spot. He was also known for his gorgeous, deep voice, which was a perfect fit for his loving, kind personality. “Doctor Dad” could make any injury better. Gene had many unique traits, one being that he never spoke negatively about anyone. A kinder person does not exist. Gene and Lue were married for almost 61 years without having a single argument!

Missing him and eternally grateful for our time with him are his wife of almost 61 years, Lue; daughter, Karen (Joe); son, Mark (Angie); grandchildren, Brad (DeAnn), Jaren (Evan), and Lani; and great-grandson, Bronson. Thank you, Gene/Dad/Grandpa/Grandpa Gene, for being the most wonderful, loyal, loving husband, dad and grandpa. We love you.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his sister, Charlene Brovold; brother-in-law, Archie Brovold; and nephews, Mark and Steve Brovold.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Shropshire, the staff at Oak Park Place and UW Hospital comfort unit for their excellent care and support.

