Eugene “Gene” H. Neuheisel

Site staff by Site staff

Spring Green – Eugene “Gene” H. Neuheisel, age 82 of Spring Green, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born September 3, 1937 in Spring Green the son of Hubert and Celia (Bindl) Neuheisel. He was married on May 17, 1958 to Delores Bauer. Gene enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. He gave horse and wagon rides for 25 years at Peck’s East on the weekends.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Delores; a son, Jeff (Laurie) Neuheisel; a daughter Lynn (Rich) Wilson; 5 grandchildren. Craig (Amanda) Neuheisel, Casey (Travis) Ferguson, Gena (Chris) Stolte, Bryon Wilson, Ginger Thomas; 3 great grandchildren, Taylor, Reese, Maverick; 2 sisters, Karen (Cyril) Haslow, Maritta (Carl) Moseman; a brother Leon (Madge) Neuheisel; a brother-in-law, Francis Murphy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Joann Murphy.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be mailed to; Royal Bank, c/o Eugene Neuheisel Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 309 Spring Green, WI 53588. Donations will be made to charities of the family’s choice.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements