Eugene “Gabby” Olson

Eugene “Gabby” Laverne Olson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

He was born in Stoughton on June 5, 1933, the only son of Sanford “Sammie” and Florence Olson. Gene served in the U.S. Army. Married to his wife Astra for 65 years.

He owned and operated Gene Olson Ford-Mercury, Sauk City, for 25 years. Gene was a loving husband and father, and well respected businessman in the community. Gene was one of the original Zor Nomads and enjoyed being a Shriner.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Victoria Gene and Denise Marie; one grandchild, Jennifer Linnerud; and three great-grandchildren, C.J., Alannah and Justice. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Sanford Carol Olson II.

Per Gene’s wishes there will be no services.

