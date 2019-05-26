Eugene “Dutch” D. Schultz

Eugene Delmont Schultz, Madison, “Dutch”, passed away at Chamomile Assisted Living with Agrace HospiceCare assisting him and family, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 94, with his wife, Pat at his side.

Born to Alma (Thiede) Rebstock and Walter Schultz, in Montevideo MN on September 13th 1924. Gene was the youngest of three brothers, with Vernon and Wilbur. At age eleven, he started working on his uncle’s farm. Finding his love of horses. His first, Pearl, he would ride to the baseball field. She would patient graze and wait for him. He’d reminisce of the time she threw him off, ending up with a broken leg.

At 17, Gene, left high school to join the CCC – Civilian Conservation Corps. Returning to Montevideo, he graduated with the class of 1942. Then enlisting in the Navy in 1943. As a medic’s aide, he was stationed on Palmyra Island in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Honorably Discharged, he returned to Montevideo, where he met Pat, waitressing.

August 2nd 1947, Eugene married Patricia Ann North at the courthouse in Madison. First managing the Telephone Service from their home in Stoughton. Moving to Oak Park -Trailer Park on Packers Ave, raising children (Bruce, Gayle, and Jeff), meeting lifelong friends.

In 1954, Dutch and Pat built their home at 913 Fairmont Ave adding children (Scott, Todd and Terry). Living there for 67 years, establishing cherished relationships with neighbors.

Eugene is remembered for his honesty and relentless work ethic. Working for Nygaard and Steen tire company until he was 62, he survived the long hard hours, he said, with his children on his mind. Dutch’s second career, was working at Omni Press printing for 17 years, adding more friendships. Fully retiring at 79.

Pat and Gene were involved with the ground breaking of Bethesda Church and have been members ever since. Gene, a Sunday School Teacher for a time andcherished their friendships formed with other members. Memories of summer camps in MN. I hear stories with multiple generations of the Peterson Family. Gene and Joan have been a blessing, in recent years providing transportation on many a Sunday to church.

Dutch’s sports passion, pitching fast pitch softball for the city league for 26 years, with his windmill style, proudly claimed a no hitter against a team of attorneys. The Bridge Lounge, Crystal Corner, Bud’s Fair Oaks Bar, and Shakey’s were all sponsors of teams he pitched for. Endless hours of throwing balls to his sons paid off. He played with his sons, Bruce and Jeff for the Ivy Inn. And, even in his 60’s, pitching, with son Scott on his team. These season always a proud and special memory for him.

Switching to throwing horseshoes at the Cozy Inn, playing and coaching volleyball for his granddaughter, Robin’s team. A dedicated fan of the Brewers, and Packers, boasting of often winning the neighborhood pools.

Family is endlessly, grateful for the kindness of neighbors, Carol, Jack and Andrea, Rick and Anne, that have helped in so many ways to make it so Pat and Gene could remain in their home as long as possible. Blessed to have Scott and Terry move in when more help was needed, too.

Family and friends will be comforted by memories of his warm welcoming smile, patience, vivid story telling (sometimes embellished details becoming known as an expert BS-er), a talent he shared to his sons. Bird whistling (a perfect dove) and singing songs from the 40’s and 50’s (Paper Doll, Mack the Knife, You Always Hurt the One You Love, Bugle Boy, word for word. Favorite of all, Take Me Out to the Ball Game.

Dutch maintained a personable and social demeanor even into his last years with all, befriending many doctors, nurses, caregivers and co habitants at rehab and assisted living facilities whom he always expressed his appreciation to.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Pat, sons Bruce (Joan), Jeffery (Monica), Todd (Ann), and Terrence. 9 grandchildren (Derrick Blaszkowski, Robin (Don) Rebarchick, Jereme Schultz, Randy Schultz, Jessica Jelle, Alicia Schultz (Dune), Kyle (Suniana) Schultz, Kalvin Schultz, Krista Schultz, 6 great-grandchildren (Gavin, Anna, Sam, Simone, Jori, Ryan) and many more relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, bothers, daughter, Gayle Blaszkowski, son in law Robert Blaszkowski, son, Scott Kevin, brother in laws (Don and Mike). Many WWII vet mates, other close family and friends, all of whom Dutch could reminisce about to his last days.

There will be a visitation on Friday, May 31th, starting at 5:30 at Ridgeway Church, 3245 E Washington Ave, Madison, Wi 53704. Service will begin at 6:30 followed by a fellowship and celebration of his life at the church, too.

In lieu of flowers or other expression of sympathy, the family requests that memorials be directed to Agrace Hospice or Dane County Humane Society.

