Eugene Copenhaver

MADISON, Wis. – Eugene Copenhaver, age 87, died at Oak Park Place Nakoma in Madison, Wis. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa in 1932. He graduated from Rowley High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War spending two years in Japan. He met and married Mary Louise Keller in Beaver Dam in 1956. They spent five years in Tucson, Ariz. before returning to Monona, Wis. where he worked as an automobile mechanic for Kayser Ford, Olson Ford and the Department of Transportation.

He and Mary retired “Up North” at their lake home in Harshaw, Wis. He enjoyed gardening, wood working, canoe trips to Quetico, Ontario, traveling with his wife and helping others. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rhinelander and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Monona where he served as a Boy Scout Master and on various church committees.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Winona; and brother, Ross (Iona). He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise; their son, John; daughter, Laura (John) Frinzi; three grandchildren, Michelle (Dean) Swensen, Keller Frinzi and Leona Frinzi; his brothers, Harold (Hazel) and Larry (Shirley); brother-in-law, Robert (Cathy) Keller; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



