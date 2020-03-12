EU criticizes President Trump’s ‘unilateral’ travel ban from Europe

President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening coronavirus crisis, Wednesday, March, 11, 2020. (POOL PHOTO by Doug Mills/The New York Times) NYTVIRUS

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slammed the new anti-virus travel ban announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, lashing out at an “unilateral” decision taken “without consultation.”

In a joint statement by EU Council president Charles Michel and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the two leaders insisted that the coronavirus pandemics is a “global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.”

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” they said.

Von der Leyen and Michel also dismissed Trump’s suggestion that the EU has not done enough in fighting the disease.

