Ethel Zerita Drake

Site staff by Site staff

Ethel Zerita Drake, 87, of Richland Center, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Schmitt Woodland Hills.

She was born on August 16, 1933 the daughter of Vernie and Mary (Walton) Briggs. On December 26, 1952 she married Richard Drake. Together they raised their children while they moved from Wisconsin to Arizona back to Wisconsin where they stayed. Ethel worked at a few different jobs and at Jimmy’s Del Bar. They farmed for a few years, and eventually owned and operated Dick and Ethel’s Bar in Adams, WI. Ethel loved crocheting, dancing, and listening to music. She was a great cook making meals for the family, baking bread, making doughnuts, and making cinnamon rolls. Ethel enjoyed going gambling, fishing, playing cards, and taking trips. Ethel cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Ethel was survived by her 9 children: Cheryl (Dennis) Puckett of Hillsboro, Micheal (Barb) Drake of Cazenovia, Pat Drake of Lime Ridge, Ivan (Esther Blackshire) Drake of Stoughton, Dennis (Christine) Drake of Hillsboro, David (Rose) Drake of Wonewoc, Timothy (Mary Garhartt) Drake of Cazenovia, Christopher (Barbara) Drake of Cazenovia, Russell Baker of Wonewoc; 14 grandchildren: Amy (Shawn) Hale, Robert Pennington, Ryan (Stacey) Puckett, Megan (Tyler) Fortune, Melissa (George) Adams, Jason (Shelly) Drake, April Drake, Stephanie (Jonathan) Baker, Kathy (James) Peterson, John Drake, Sherry Drake, David Drake Jr., Tyler Drake, Jacob Baker; 16 great children: Sean Hale, Haidin Hale, Mason Hale, Zachery Adams, Nicholas Adams, Spencer Puckett, Zoey Puckett, Ella Puckett, Jocelyn Drake, Tristen Drake (TJ), Christian Heckelsmiller, Jonathan Heckelsmiller, Alyssa Cabay, Aiden Pennington, Jemma Zimmer, Destiny Baker; 3 great great grandchildren: Hunter Hale, Sebastian Hale, Glen McIntyre; brother: Archie (Linda) Briggs; sister: Anna (Lynford) Fry; friend Betty Durst; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Richard Drake Jr., daughter-in-law, Alice Baker, brothers: Donald Briggs, Vernie Briggs; sisters: Lanita Canedy, Waunita Davis, Elaine Briggs; grandchild, Andy Drake, great grandchild, and Rebecca Finkenhofer.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial following in the Button Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.