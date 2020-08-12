Esther L. Disch

Site staff by Site staff

New Glarus, WI – Esther L. Disch, age 95 of New Glarus passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

She was born on September 17, 1924 at Albany, WI to her parents Andrew and Emma (Phillipson) Waage. Esther graduated from Argyle High School with the class of 1942. On November 14, 1943 she was united in marriage to Doral M. Disch at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church rural Blanchardville. Esther and Doral then farmed outside of New Glarus for many years until they retired and moved to town in 1987. Esther and Doral loved dancing at the hotel, traveling including trips to Switzerland, Germany, and Norway, and numerous bus trips around the country. Esther was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ, Postville Ladies Aid and Women’s Guild, Moose Lodge of Monroe, and the Meadow Valley Homemakers. Esther enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and playing cards with friends. She also shared and kept up family traditions of making lefse and other treats. Most of all she adored her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther is survived by her son Keith (Linda) Disch, grandchildren Nicole (Aaron Ruegsegger) Disch, Melissa (Josh) Kosak, and Michelle Disch, great-grandchildren Jase, Tessa, and Lillian, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Doral, son Dean, grandson Matthew, sisters Ellen Disch, Lenora Bredeson, Eva Robertson, and Delores Von Arx, and brothers Orville, Sylvan, and Arleigh Waage.

Family services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI, Pastor Patty Marty officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.

The family will gather from 1:00 p.m. until time of services on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com