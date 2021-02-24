Esther Katherine Handell

BLACK EARTH – Esther Katherine Handell, age 92, of Black Earth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born on March 4, 1928, in Arena, the daughter of Patrick and Regina (Demby) Power.

Esther grew up in rural Mazomanie. She married Thomas A. Handell on May 15, 1948, in Madison, and they had two children, Mary and Tim. She was a full-time mom and a reliable neighborhood babysitter. She enjoyed word searches, puzzles and twinkies, and in her earlier days dining out, trips to the casino and a Bloody Mary. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther is survived by her son, Timothy (Yvonne); son-in-law, Kevin Dresen (Mary Jo); grandchildren, Tyler (Aubrey) Dresen, Cally (Tyler) Heise, Keith Dresen and Ian Handell; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Amelia Dresen, Ryder and Rosemary Heise, and Haylee and Logan Dresen; sister-in-law, Myrtle Power; brother-in-law, Charles Powers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Mary; parents; siblings, Regina Colden, Frances Marty, Arlene Sheldon, Lucille Kirch, Theresa Russell, Raphael Powers and Leonard Power; sisters-in-law, Delores Powers and Arlene King; and brother-in-law, William Handell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 410 Cramer St., Mazomanie, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, with Father Osvaldo Briones presiding. Burial will follow at St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Camacho Black Earth Funeral AND Cremation Care, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

Thanks to all of Esther’s caregivers throughout her life’s journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

