Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office.
David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421.
David Estes *Winner
68.1%
899
-
Nathan Johnson
31.9%
421
* Incumbent
1,320
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
