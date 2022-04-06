Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

David Estes

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office.

David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421.

Reedsburg Mayor

David EstesNathan Johnson
  • David Estes *Winner 68.1%
    899
  • Nathan Johnson   31.9%
    421
* Incumbent
1,320
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

See all races and results from the April 5 election here.

