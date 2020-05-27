Estella Arlene (Miller) Zeller

Madison- Estella “Arlene” Zeller, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Badger Prairie Health Care Center.

She was born in Loudonville, OH, on April 3, 1931 to Lester and Mildred (Adams) Miller. Arlene married Keith Zeller on December 24, 1950 and they were divorced in 1976; he died in 1982. She was remarried to Don Koser in 1984 until his death in 2001.

Arlene moved to Madison, WI as a young child. She went to Franklin Elementary and graduated from West High School in 1949. Arlene worked for Shopko for over 20 years, she also worked for York Steakhouse and PDQ. She loved to read and loved all animals, especially her little dog feather.

Arlene is survived by her older sister, Evelyn Rose Dagenhart; children, Crystie (Jim) Mongiat, Daniel (Linda) Zeller, Steve (Julie), Leslie (Todd) Zeller; grandchildren James (Joanna) Mongiat, Geoff (Bethany) Mongiat, Zachery Zeller, Michael Zeller, Maximiliam Zeller; greatgrandchildren, Walter, Lucy, Liam Mongiat; nephews, Bill (Chris) Dagenhart, Scott (Becky) Dagenhart; other family and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and brother, Donald Miller.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 am until 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. Burial follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association. https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate

A special thanks to Badger Prairie Health Care Center and all the staff. Also, Agrace Hospice for their kindness and caring attitude.